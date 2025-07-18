Allworth Financial LP Has $69,000 Position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

