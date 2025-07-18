Allworth Financial LP Has $85,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

