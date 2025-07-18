Allworth Financial LP Has $87,000 Stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Westlake by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Westlake Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of Westlake and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

