Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $16,270,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,533,950. This represents a 19.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,155,953.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,968.04. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,965,984 shares of company stock worth $178,631,873 in the last quarter.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

