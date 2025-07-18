Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.