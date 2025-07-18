Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,328,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,703 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.41.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

