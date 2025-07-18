Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,434 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 172,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 61,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $4.26 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.