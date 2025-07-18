Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,100 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $336.67 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.38 and a 200 day moving average of $317.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.