Alps Advisors Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 price target (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.