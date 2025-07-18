Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AHH opened at $7.12 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a P/E ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

