Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $334,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,946. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4%

DAL stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

