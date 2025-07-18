Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after buying an additional 204,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,283,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.22%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

