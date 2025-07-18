Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.