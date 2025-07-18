Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,578,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,269,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $35,058,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,769.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 1,014,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 753,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE AM opened at $17.66 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

