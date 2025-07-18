Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AAPL opened at $210.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.