Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Generac by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

