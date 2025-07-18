Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Mattel by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Mattel by 79.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.49 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

