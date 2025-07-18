Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

NYSE FN opened at $309.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.00. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

