Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:LW opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

