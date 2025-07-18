Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AZEK alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after buying an additional 5,499,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $94,987,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,280.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 823,588 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.