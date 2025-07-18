Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,115,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after purchasing an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on CommVault Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

CVLT opened at $170.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $192.01.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

