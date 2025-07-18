Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.62 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

