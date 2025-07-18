Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,369.45. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.