Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

