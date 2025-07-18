Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,118,000 after acquiring an additional 225,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ESAB by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,176,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ESAB by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after buying an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Insider Activity

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.59. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

