Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after buying an additional 972,708 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $54,738,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.