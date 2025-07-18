Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.8%

KD stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.