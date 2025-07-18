Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $138.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.