Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $148.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $80.35 and a one year high of $158.00.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,461,470.18. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

