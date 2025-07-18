Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,055 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after buying an additional 1,195,212 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $19,796,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,498,000 after acquiring an additional 850,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.41.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

