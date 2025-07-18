Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Alcoa by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 500,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 218,224 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of AA stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

