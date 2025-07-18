Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.5%

CBSH stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.50) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.