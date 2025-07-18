Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Axis Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $107.19.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

About Axis Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

