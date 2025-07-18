Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.