Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of WMS opened at $112.68 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

