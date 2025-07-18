Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.39. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

