Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,604,000 after purchasing an additional 878,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,716,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $158.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. Masimo’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

