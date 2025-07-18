Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after buying an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

