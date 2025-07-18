Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.3%

OLED opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $234.16.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Universal Display’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

