Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 30,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.