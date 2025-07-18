Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 498.02, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

