Arizona State Retirement System Sells 107 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

THG stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $164.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.44 and a 1-year high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

