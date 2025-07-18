Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,201 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

