Arizona State Retirement System Sells 135 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.