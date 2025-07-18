Arizona State Retirement System Sells 136 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.20.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $328.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.66. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

