Arizona State Retirement System Sells 142 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $159.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

