Arizona State Retirement System Sells 147 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.13.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,985.22. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

