Arizona State Retirement System Sells 222 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Lantheus alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12,517.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Lantheus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 310,301 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $73.60 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.