Arizona State Retirement System Sells 240 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $80,741,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 247,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of OLLI opened at $131.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $134.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

