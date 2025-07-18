Arizona State Retirement System Sells 245 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT opened at $165.37 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

